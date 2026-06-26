Where to Stream All the ‘Jackass’ Movies

A staple of the comedy genre has forever been watching people get hurt, and nowhere is this more evident than in the continuing legacy of the “Jackass” franchise.

What started as a MTV reality series in which various jackasses performed increasingly stupid stunts for the benefit of the cameras before them eventually evolved into a four-film movie franchise spanning two entire decades.

“Jackass: The Movie” was released in theaters in 2002 and was intended to be the conclusion to “Jackass” – a feature film capper after a three-season run on TV. But after grossing nearly $80 million on a budget of just $5 million, “Jackass” the movie franchise was born.

Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and many, many more continued to make fools of themselves for the camera in three additional feature films released across the next 20 years.

“Jackass: Number Two” arrived in 2006, while “Jackass: 3D” took advantage of Hollywood’s 3D craze in 2010.

The most recent installment, “Jackass: Best and Last,” is in theaters now and is being touted as the final entry in the franchise.

So if the release of the latest “Jackass” movie has you eager to revisit the prior films, below we’ve assembled a list of where all the “Jackass” movies are streaming. These films are also available for purchase from digital retailers if you don’t subscribe to these streaming services.

“Jackass” Movies Streaming on Paramount+

Paramount+ is currently the exclusive streaming home of the first three “Jackass” movies and the TV series.

“Jackass” the TV show

“Jackass: The Movie”

“Jackass: Number Two”

“Jackass 2.5: Uncut”

“Jackass 3D”

“Jackass: Forever”

Is “Jackass: Best and Last” Streaming?

“Jackass: Best and Last” was released exclusively in theaters on June 26, 2026, but as a theatrical exclusive it is not streaming just yet. It will eventually stream on Paramount+.