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‘Jackass’ Marathon Smashes Into Westwood’s Historic Village Theatre | Exclusive

The June marathon, courtesy of American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest, is a fundraising event for the theater ahead of its closure later this year

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Paramount

As the world braces for the fifth and final film in the “Jackass” franchise, the American Cinematheque and Beyond Fest are prepping a marathon of the films at the historic Village Theatre in Westwood. The marathon will begin on June 13 at 2 p.m. at the theater, which recently hosted the premiere for Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).” Tickets go on sale later Friday afternoon.

Talent participating in the marathon include director Jeff Tremaine, star Johnny Knoxville and some of the colorful cast members from the various films.

According to the American Cinematheque, the marathon is part of a number of special events that they are programming as a fundraising effort prior to its fall closure for a 12-month renovation and restoration. The theater had previously closed in 2024 after its lease expired. Since then, a coalition of filmmakers, led by Jason Reitman and including Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and J.J. Abrams, rallied to save the theater, eventually partnering with American Cinematheque. Sadly, the Bruin, across the street, another historic theater, remains shuttered and derelict.

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The theater has been the home to countless incredible premieres, including Tim Burton’s original “Batman,” Oliver Stone’s “JFK” and every “Harry Potter” film. More recently, the premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was held in both theaters. It was Westwood’s glitziest night.

As part of the marathon, on Thursday, June 25, “Jackass: Best and Last” will screen at the Aero Theatre, with special guests (stay tuned for updates).

“Jackass: The Movie,” a spinoff of the controversial MTV series, debuted in theaters in 2002. It was followed by “Jackass Number Two” in 2006, “Jackass 3D” in 2010 and “Jackass Forever” in 2022 (which helped heal a weary nation reeling from the pandemic). Along the way, there were several spinoffs, including the direct-to-video “Jackass Presents: Mat Hoffman’s Tribute to Evel Knievel” in 2008 and “Bad Grandpa,” based on a character Knoxville plays in the “Jackass” films, in 2013.

For updates on talent, tickets and other AC programming, subscribe to the American Cinematheque newsletter at americancinematheque.com.

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Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

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