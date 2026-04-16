‘Jackass: Best and Last’ First Look: Johnny Knoxville and His Crew Prepare to Say Goodbye

A quarter-century after changing television forever with their legendary MTV show, the original “Jackass” crew is saying goodbye with a fifth and final feature film: “Jackass: Best and Last,” which was featured at Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation.

Johnny Knoxville and his band of egoless crash dummies reunited after more than a decade apart in 2022 with “Jackass Forever” and were joined by a group of newcomers who are younger and have far fewer concussions and scars, including Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin and Rachel Wolfson.

The cast expansion was practically mandatory for the film to happen. The youngest member of the original cast, “Danger” Ehren McGhehey, turns 50 this fall. Knoxville ended up in the hospital with several broken bones and a concussion on the last day of filming for “Jackass Forever” when he was hit and flipped end over end by a charging bull.

So in the new film, the middle-aged team of Knoxville, McGhehey, Steve-O, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Wee Man, and Dave England will look back on their legacy of recklessness, tastelessness, and friendship while serving up a few final stunts and pranks for the fans alongside the newcomers.

In the trailer, we see clips from the show’s classic years with a voiceover of its famous disclaimer urging viewers never to try what they are about to see. The montage then shows a series of classic stunts including Knoxville’s Big Red Rocket and the riot gear test, as well as some new ones like the “Escape Room From Hell” and the newest member of the cast: a robot programmed to stick its hand up Steve-O’s rectum.



“I’m kinda sad,” says Knoxville as they get ready to start shooting the film. “Are you sad, Chris?”



“Nah,” replies Chris Pontius. “Because I’m not in touch with my emotions.”



“Jackass: Best and Last” arrives June 26.