‘Call of Duty’ Gets 2028 Release Date From Paramount

Last year, Paramount announced that director Peter Berg and writer Taylor Sheridan would bring the biggest video game franchise of the 21st century, “Call of Duty,” to the big screen. Now, Berg announced in a video at CinemaCon that the film would be released on June 30, 2028.

That release date will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the original “Call of Duty,” which was released as a PC game in 2003. Originally conceived in a World War II setting, “Call of Duty” changed gaming history forever with its fourth installment in 2007, “Modern Warfare,” a critically acclaimed and influential title that as its title suggests, brought “CoD” into the modern age and influenced several generations of war shooters that came afterward.

For Sheridan, who is co-writing the film with Berg, “Call of Duty” will mark the last major project at his longtime home at Paramount, where he developed smash hit shows like “Yellowstone,” “1923” and “Landman.” Starting in 2029, Sheridan will move to NBCUniversal, where he will develop film and TV projects as part of a landmark $1 billion production deal with the company.

The summer 2028 slate is still a long way from being filled out, but “Call of Duty” joins a late June release slot that is currently also held by “Dynamic Duos,” an animated film from Warner Bros. and DC Studios about two versions of Batman’s sidekick Robin: Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. A release date shift — or possible cancellation — of that project may be in the cards if Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. is completed.