Billie Eilish to Host ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ Doc Premiere at Westwood’s Historic Village Theatre

James Cameron and Billie Eilish’s “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)” will hold a special premiere at the historic Village Theatre in Westwood on May 6, ahead of the concert film’s debut in theaters nationwide on May 8.

“I have known the Village Theatre in Westwood as an iconic picture palace since before I started directing, back in the Cretaceous,” Cameron said. “It is moving, to me, to know that Billie and I are premiering our new film, in 2026, at a theater that has so much meaning to L.A.’s cinematic history. It’s also uplifting that friends of the Village Theatre have banded together to protect and preserve it, in an age when our dream of cinema itself is at risk.”

“Premiering this movie at the legendary Village Theatre in my hometown is a dream for me,” Eilish added.

For the premiere, Dolby has fully refurbished the Village Theatre’s projection booth, ensuring the one‑night‑only event is presented at the highest technical standard, including immersive 3D. It’s only fitting for a James Cameron film.

“We believe deeply in the theatrical experience for generations to come,” Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co‑chairs of Paramount Pictures, said. “Before the Village Theatre begins its next chapter, it felt especially meaningful to open its doors for legendary filmmaker James Cameron and Billie Eilish, a cultural icon and L.A. native.”

American Cinematheque and the Village Directors Circle, led by filmmaker Jason Reitman, will be announcing a limited number of premieres and screenings this summer to support the 12-month restoration and renovation that will commence this Fall.

“James Cameron, Billie Eilish and Paramount could have chosen any theater in L.A. to debut their groundbreaking concert film,” Reitman said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that they picked the Westwood Village. The restoration of the Village Theatre wouldn’t be possible without the support of our brilliant directors and deep community, including L.A.’s own Billie Eilish!”

Located in the heart of Westwood, the Village Theatre has stood as one of Los Angeles’ most recognizable movie palaces since 1930. Sadly the Bruin Theater, located across the street from the Village, which opened in 1937, closed in 2024 when its lease expired and has since sat abandoned.