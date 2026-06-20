The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Week

It’s movie selection time again, folks! Step right up, take your pick, we’re here to serve.

Prime Video’s got a whole lot on it right now, meaning sifting through it can take longer than other streamers. So, we’ve picked a handful of films that might be perfectly timed to watch this week. From a crime thriller where at least one actor you know and love plays against type, to a comedy that also feels like a very plausible fantasy right now, to an action film where one of your favorites is a very hardcore president, we’ve got you set.

Here are the three best movies to watch on Prime Video this week.

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in ‘Crime 101’ (Amazon MGM Studios) Crime 101 It’s always nice to see Marvel vets reunite in something unrelated to superheroes, and that rings true in “Crime 101,” which brings together Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth. He’s a friend from work! But it’s extra fun to watch Hemsworth in this, because he’s really playing against his typical typecast. Here, the actor plays Mike, a prolific jewel thief. He only robs jewelers along Route 101, and is meticulous about not leaving behind even one bit of DNA evidence that could get him caught. After being shaken up by a job, Mike’s boss sends a replacement to steal his heists. Ruffalo plays the grizzled detective trying to catch Mike, which alas, is a role he’s very much familiar with. But, that means he does it well. Overall, it’s an interesting crime thriller that, with a few cuts, could’ve made the jump from good to great. Read Next

Here’s Everything New on Prime Video in June 2026

Prime Video Jackpot! At this point, just about everyone is probably fantasizing about what they would do if they won the lottery. So, with that in mind, why not watch “Jackpot!” this weekend? It stars Awkwafina and John Cena, who make a surprisingly great comedy duo. Awkwafina plays Katie, an aspiring actress who unexpectedly wins the lottery. The thing is, in this universe, once a lottery winner is drawn, they have to survive until sundown. In the hours between the drawing and sunset, murder becomes legal, and anyone can kill the winner and take their prize. Cena stars as Noel, a freelance bodyguard who offers his services to Katie for a percentage of her winnings. What follows is an insane several hours, complete with a cameo from a wildly unexpected rapper. Is it Paul Feig’s best film? No, but it’s definitely not his worst. This is a very standard Feig comedy, which are reliably fun times.