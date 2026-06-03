Here’s Everything New on Prime Video in June 2026

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4 kicks off June’s new arrivals for Amazon’s Prime Video. The latest season of the hit Critical Role animated series premieres Wednesday, June 3 on the streaming service. The same day, former “Grand Tour” and “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson returns with “Clarkson’s Farm” Season 5.

A week later, Prime Video is on deck to roll out “Every Year After,” its latest romantic drama series. Based on author Carley Fortune’s novel “Every Summer After,” the new show follows two lifelong, estranged friends who find themselves forced to question whether or not they are meant to be together. The series, which premieres Wednesday, June 10 on the streaming service, looks like a must-watch for fans of shows like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and “Off Campus.”

In addition to the streamer’s new TV premieres, Prime Video’s film library has also expanded in June. Movies like “12 Angry Men,” “The Notebook,” Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn” and the complete “Bill & Ted” trilogy all arrived on the platform on June 1 as well.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on Prime Video in June.

June 1

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“A Bridge Too Far” (1977)

“A Cinderella Story” (2004)

“A Man Called Otto” (2023)

“A Walk Among The Tombstones” (2014)

“Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle” (2000)

“Barb Wire” (1996)

“Beethoven” (1992)

“Ben-Hur” (2016)

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” (2020)

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991)

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989)

“Birds Like Us” (2022)

“Bloodsport” (1988)

“Blown Away” (1994)

“Brewster’s Millions” (1985)

“Bring It On” (2000)

“Bull Durham” (1988)

“Career Opportunities” (1991)

“Crooklyn” (1994)

“Cyrano” (2022)

“Deliver Us From Eva” (2003)

“Doom: Annihilation” (2019)

“Double Impact” (1991)

“Dragonfly” (2002)

“End Of Watch” (2012)

“Escape Room” (2019)

“Four Weddings And A Funeral” (2019)

“Guns Akimbo” (2020)

“Hackers” (1995)

“Heartbreakers” (2001)

“Hellfighters” (1968)

“Hoosiers” (1987)

“How It Ends” (2021)

“Invasion Of The Body Snatchers” (1956)

“Larry Crowne” (2011)

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde” (2003)

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” (2022)

“Mad Max” (1980)

“Mallrats” (1995)

“Masters of the Universe” (1987)

“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

“Milk” (2009)

“Mississippi Burning” (1988)

“Out Of Time” (2003)

“Paths Of Glory” (1957)

“Platoon” (1987)

“Public Enemies” (2009)

“Red River” (1948)

“Rob Roy” (1995)

“Stargate” (1994)

“Stargate Origins: Catherine” (2018)

“The Apartment” (1960)

“The Big Country” (1958)

“The Birdcage” (1996)

“The Borrowers” (1997)

“The Debt” (2011)

“The Emoji Movie” (2017)

“The Jackal” (1997)

“The Man In The Iron Mask” (1998)

“The Night Of The Hunter” (1955)

“The Notebook” (2004)

“The Protege” (2021)

“The Secret Of My Success” (1987)

“Thoroughbreds” (2018)

“Trolls” (2016)

“West Side Story” (1961)

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (2022)

“Wimbledon” (2004)

“Xanadu” (1980)

June 3

“Clarkson’s Farm” Season 5 (2026)

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 4 (2026)

“The Nut Job” (2014)

June 5

“Asterix: The Mansions Of The Gods” (2017)

“Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion” (2018)

“Boonie Bears Guardian Code” (2025)

“Hitpig!” (2024)

“The Blackening” (2023)

“The Pout-Pout Fish” (2026)

“Wow: Message From Outer Space” (2025)

June 6

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (2024)

June 10

“Every Year After” (2026)

June 11

“Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” (2023)

June 12

“Plane” (2023)

June 16

“Race” (2016)

June 17

“Your Fault: London” (2026)

June 19

“The Spongebob Movie: Search For Squarepants” (2025)

June 22

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” (2026)

“ACES: The ATP No. 1 Club” (2026)

June 23

“Priscilla” (2023)