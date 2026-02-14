The 7 Best Rom-Coms on Netflix Right Now

Valentine’s Day is upon us once again, and whether you’re single or happily in love, you might be looking for a good rom-com to watch on Netflix this weekend.
The thing is, Netflix has acquired and made a lot of them over the years, and sifting through their entire catalogue can be a lot of work. So, we’re going to go ahead and do that work for you. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for several rom-coms — some classic, some more recent — to check out this weekend.
Here are seven of the best rom-coms streaming on Netflix right now:
License to Wed
“License to Wed” tends to get a bit buried in the great 2006-2007 era of great rom-coms, but it’s worth revisiting. In it, John Krasinski and Mandy Moore have to figure out their way to marital bliss, with a pretty large hurdle in the form of Robin Williams as their pastor. It very much puts the com in rom-com.
Crazy Stupid Love
Has there ever been a rom-com twist as delightfully surprising as that of “Crazy Stupid Love?” No, there really hasn’t. The movie is worth watching simply for that one scene, but the rest of it is pretty great too. It’s a stacked cast, involves Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone doing the “Dirty Dancing” move, and arguably the single most perfect delivery of the word “f–k” in Emma Stone’s career.
Always Be My Maybe
Randall Park and Ali Wong tend to be draws on their own, but allow me to also point out, this movie has Keanu Reeves. The story is a bit choppier than it needs to be, but it’s a very sweet friends-to-lovers story. Unfortunately, Keanu doesn’t get the girl, but boy is he delightful when we do see him.
Letters to Juliet
If you’ve ever wanted to go to Italy, there’s a decent chance that this movie is the reason why (depending on when you saw it). These days, Amanda Seyfried is making darker fare like “The Housemaid” and “The Testament of Ann Lee,” which is just as good if not better than “Letters to Juliet,” but if you need something light and sweet and tropey, this is the one to go to.
People We Meet on Vacation
Based on Emily Henry’s book of the same name, “People We Meet on Vacation” is one of Netflix’s newer rom-coms — and one of its better ones. Like any adaptation, it contains a few big changes, but it still holds up and, more importantly, it ends on a very hopeful note. No doomed love story here! As an added bonus, Tom Blyth does the worm in an incredible dance scene.
Set It Up
It’s weird to think that this movie is closing in on 10 years since its release soon enough, since it feels like it just put Glen Powell on the map recently. But indeed, that is the case. Still, it’s a goodie. Powell and Zoey Deutch have undeniable chemistry, and fans are still eagerly awaiting their next project together.
The Perfect Find
“The Perfect Find” is more “perfectly fine” than “perfect,” and there are definitely some other classics on Netflix that could beat it out. But Gabrielle Union elevates just about everything she’s in, including this movie. “The Perfect Find” is a May-December movie that tends to get overlooked, but is emotionally mature, and leans in on that maturity.