Netflix’s Elizabeth Stone Promoted to Chief Product and Technology Officer

Netflix’s chief technology officer Elizabeth Stone is adding oversight of the streamer’s product team to her purview.

In her new role as chief product and technology officer, Stone will lead the company’s product, engineering and data teams. She first joined Netflix in 2020 to lead the data and insights team and was promoted to chief technology officer in 2023, becoming the first Netflix executive to hold the title.

Prior to Netflix, Stone led teams at Nuna and Lyft. She also previously worked in finance, both as a trader at Merrill Lynch and as an economist at Analysis Group.

“Elizabeth is the clear choice to lead our Product and Technology teams as we pursue big, bold priorities across Netflix,” co-CEO Greg Peters said in a statement. “Over the last six years she’s demonstrated a remarkable ability to simplify complexity, connect the dots across our business, and help teams move quickly. Under her leadership as Chief Product and Technology Officer, we’ll continue to drive innovation across the company and deliver a best-in-class experience for our members.”

The move follows the departure of Netflix chief product officer Eunice Kim in September.

The latest shakeup comes after Netflix tapped Jinny Howe as its newest head of scripted series in the U.S. and Canada following the departure of longtime exec Peter Friedlander.

TheWrap also exclusively reported the exit of Netflix’s vice president of global ads measurement Julie DeTraglia in July 2025 as part of a strategic shift to regionalize the streamer’s ad leadership. Vice president of spectacle series, Blair Fetter, also exited the company in October and has since joined Friedlander at Amazon MGM Studios.

Netflix revealed during its fourth quarter earnings that it will expand its product features, including interactive experiences such as live voting and Moments, connectivity to play games on TV from a phone, real-time personalized recommendations that respond to moods and interests in the moment, and new discovery and viewing experiences, including thematic title collections and vertical video on mobile.

Additionally, Netflix began testing new AI tools for advertisers in 2025 to create custom ads based on the company’s IP and will build on that progress in 2026. It also introduced automated workflows for ad concepts and used advanced AI models to streamline campaign planning, significantly speeding up these processes. On the content production and promotion side, AI is being used to improve subtitle localization and will be expanded to help with merchandising.

It also comes as Netflix is poised to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets for $83 billion. The streamer expects the deal to close within 12 to 18 months, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. Netflix is engaging with regulators, including the Department of Justice and European Commission, and expects a shareholder vote on the all-cash deal by April.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. chief strategy officer Bruce Campbell will testify before the Senate about the deal at a hearing on Tuesday afternoon.