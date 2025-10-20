Netflix VP of Spectacle Series Blair Fetter Exits After 13 Years

Netflix TV executive Blair Fetter will exit the company after over 13 years.

Fetter, who first joined Netflix in 2012, will depart his role as VP of spectacle series, TheWrap has learned. His last day will be Tuesday, Oct. 21.

After boarding Netflix as director of original series in 2012, Fetter worked on a number of Netflix’s first original series. He was eventually promoted in 2021 to focus on spectacle projects, most recently under VP of studio scripted series Nne Ebong.

“We are incredibly grateful for Blair’s outstanding contributions over his 13 years at Netflix,” Ebong wrote in a statement. “His dedication brought to life some of our most iconic and culturally defining series, including ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘BoJack Horseman’ and ‘3 Body Problem.’ I have no doubt that his success will continue in whatever he chooses to do next.”

The news comes just over two months after longtime TV exec Peter Friedlander exited Netflix as head of UCAN scripted series, and was succeeded by Jinny Howe, who worked under Friedlander as the streamer’s head of drama series for UCAN. By late September, news broke that Friedlander had landed his next gig as Amazon’s new head of global television, taking over after Vernon Sanders’ exit.

Fetter has executive producing credits on Netflix’s “Marco Polo,” “The OA,” “The Ranch,” “BoJack Horseman” and “Big Mouth,” and served as a creative executive on “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Prior to his time at Netflix, Fetter served as an associate producer on HBO’s “Big Love,” which Friedlander produced on behalf of Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone, where Friedlander worked as an executive before heading to Netflix. With Friedlander building out his team at Amazon, he and Fetter could be due for a reunion.