Netflix Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim to Exit After 5 Years

Netflix chief product officer Eunice Kim will exit the company after five years.

Kim, who first joined the company in 2021 to lead the consumer product innovation team, is stepping back from her role as chief product officer. The reasons behind Kim’s exit are unclear. A spokesperson for Netflix told TheWrap that the new chief product officer will report to Greg Peters, and Elizabeth Stone will lead the Product organization in the interim.

“I’m incredibly grateful for Eunice’s leadership and partnership during a pivotal time for our business,” Peters, Netflix co-CEO, said in a statement. “Over the past five years, Eunice has made many significant contributions to Netflix—most recently launching our new TV experience. She has been an incredibly hardworking, dedicated and caring leader for the organization. We thank her for everything and look forward to following her continued success.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such a talented team at Netflix,” Kim said in a statement. “Over the past five years, we grew the business together from 200M to over 300M members by successfully launching and scaling many major growth initiatives, including the ads plan. We also redesigned the product experience, expanding beyond VOD to support a much broader entertainment offering—including live events, ads, and games. I’m proud of what we built, and I’m excited to see what’s next for the company.”

Prior to joining Netflix in 2021, Kim worked for 10 years in product leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube and prior to Google, she worked at several tech startups, as well as PepsiCo and Adobe Systems. She was promoted to chief product officer in 2023.

Netflix’s executive suite has recently undergone some shifts, with the entertainment juggernaut naming Jinny Howe as its newest head of UCAN scripted series amid the departure of longtime exec Peter Friedlander.