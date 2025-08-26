Netflix’s Jinny Howe Named Head of UCAN Scripted Series as Peter Friedlander Exits

Netflix has named Jinny Howe as its newest head of UCAN scripted series amid the departure of longtime exec Peter Friedlander.

Howe, who most recently worked under Friedlander as the streamer’s head of drama series for UCAN, will succeed Friedlander as he exits Netflix after 14 years.

After first joining Netflix in 2011 as the first dedicated employee on the Netflix original series team, Friedlander has served as one of the streamer’s longest running creative executives, overseeing Netflix’s most well-known titles like “House of Cards,” “Black Mirror,” “Mindhunter,” “Marvel’s Daredevil,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Narcos” and “Love, Death and Robots,” among others.

“I want to thank Peter for his extraordinary contributions over the past 14 years—too many to count,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in a statement. “Peter played a foundational role in shaping Netflix’s original series strategy, working on iconic shows that have defined our brand and captivated audiences worldwide. He’s not only a remarkable executive and producer, but an even better friend. I have no doubt he’ll achieve great success in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Friedlander left Netflix on his own accord, though it’s unclear where the executive might head after leaving the streamer. Prior to joining Netflix, Friedlander worked as a producer at Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone.

“This has truly been the ride of a lifetime. Joining as the very first employee on the original series team and witnessing this company’s incredible journey—growing into one of the most beloved entertainment brands in the world—has been the thrill of my career,” Friedlander said. “I’m deeply grateful to Ted, Greg and Bela for the opportunity to work alongside them, and to all my colleagues and the incredible talent I’ve had the honor of working with, whose creativity and talent have inspired me every day. A special thanks to Jinny, my partner since she joined in 2018. Watching her rise has been a privilege, and I know I’m leaving the company in the best hands with her at the helm.”

Howe first joined Netflix in 2018 to oversee the development and production of serialized dramatic content, and was promoted to become head of drama series for UCAN last year. During her nearly eight years at the streamer, she has shepherded “Bridgerton,” “Maid,” “BEEF,” “Inventing Anna,” “The Night Agent,” “The Diplomat,” “Sirens” and “Untamed.”

“Jinny brings an incredible energy and warmth to everything she does, and her creative instincts and deep industry relationships make her an inspiring leader for our scripted series team in the U.S. and Canada,” Bajaria said. “She has a knack for championing bold, distinctive storytelling and building genuine creative partnerships, which have led to some of our most beloved originals like ‘Bridgerton, ‘BEEF’ and ‘The Diplomat.’ Jinny is also genuinely fun to work with—spirited, quick-witted and always ready with a food analogy for any occasion. (Everyone on the team knows and loves her for coining the term ‘gourmet cheeseburger!’) I can’t wait to see how she continues to shape our shows with her signature style and infectious enthusiasm.”

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role to lead our powerhouse series team, and to work with some of the most visionary storytellers and artists in the business, whose creativity and passion inspire me everyday,” Howe said. “My past seven years at Netflix have taught me the importance of leading with heart, integrity and curiosity, and I’m constantly moved by how our shows can connect with so many people around the world. I’m so grateful to Bela for her unwavering support, and for always pushing us to be fearless and bold in all that we do. I’m excited to build on the strong foundation and momentum that Peter has established, and to continue the stellar work that is already underway with our amazing teams.”