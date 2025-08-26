Media Capital Technologies Launches New Theatrical Distribution Label Row K

Former Imax president Megan Colligan has been tapped to serve as president of Row K Entertainment, a new U.S. theatrical distribution label launched by entertainment investment company Media Capital Technologies.

The goal of Row K, which will be based in West Hollywood, will be to distribute wide-release, globally appealing movies. It is set to make its first splash on the distribution scene at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, which will be held this year from Sept. 4 through Sept. 14. The label will be at the festival actively looking for films to acquire for future North American releases.

Christopher Woodrow serves as the founder and chairman of Media Capital Technologies, while Raj Singh serves as its president. CAA Media Finance works as an advisory partner to the company, and CAA represents both MCT and Row K.

After joining Imax in 2019, Colligan stepped down from her position as its president in 2023. Before her tenure there, she also served as the global head of marketing and distribution at Paramount Pictures.

“Christopher and Raj share a mindset that there is a more efficient way to build a modern studio. Row K is built for a world where creation, consumption, and connection happen simultaneously across all channels,” Colligan said in a statement Tuesday. “We are energized by the opportunity to serve films, filmmakers, and audiences in a new way while focusing especially on the theatrical experience.”

“There’s an underserved demand in the distribution market for high-quality, commercial content supported by an efficient, targeted marketing strategy. Between the tentpole budget levels of major studios and the limited reach of boutique players, Row K was built to fill this void,” Woodrow and Singh remarked in their own statement.

“MCT’s seasoned management team brings decades of financing expertise and a strong industry network, giving Row K the resources and flexibility to deliver at scale,” the duo added. “Equally important, it’s a model built with artists in mind – offering transparency, creative alignment, and long-term value for both filmmakers and audiences. We’re thrilled to welcome Megan Colligan to lead this vision and drive Row K’s growth.”

Row K aims to distribute up to 10 films every year. The distribution label will focus primarily on titles suitable for wide theatrical releases and will acquire finished movies as well as produce its own titles.

In March, Media Capital Technologies partnered with “Thanksgiving” filmmaker Eli Roth to launch The Horror Section, a media company dedicated to producing new, original horror content. The investment company’s Hollywood connections extend further back than that, though.

Since 2023, MCT has also served as one of Lionsgate’s go-to co-financing partners. Its past collaborations with the studio include this year’s “Flight Risk” and “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” as well as forthcoming films “The Long Walk” and “Good Fortune.”