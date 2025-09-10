‘Overcompensating’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Benito Skinner’s “Overcompensating” has landed a Season 2 renewal at Prime Video.

The college comedy series will return to Yates University for second semester of freshman year, as Benny (Skinner) continues his journey of self-discovery and makes some more mistakes along the way.

“I have been so overwhelmed by the insane response to the show, and feel so damn lucky to go back to Yates University with Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Strong Baby, and this legendary cast for Season 2!! PLAY SUPER BASS :),” Skinner said in a statement.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, A24 and Strong Baby, “Overcompensating” marked Skinner’s first time creating and starring in his own show. He will return to write, star and executive produce on Season 2 alongside Scott King as showrunner and executive producer.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger as Benny’s biggest secret came to light in front of the two people he wanted to tell the least: his sister and his crush. His relationship with his best friend Carmen (Wally Baram) was put in question after she hurt him.

“From the very beginning, Benito brought us a vision that was fearless, hilarious, and deeply personal,” A24 Head of US Television Sam French said. “It’s been amazing to see audiences around the world connect with his story and we’re thrilled to continue this journey with him, Scott King, our partners at Prime Video and Strong Baby.”

“Overcompensating” starred Skinner, Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah. Holmes, Owen Thiele, Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan and Kaia Gerber all had recurring roles in the series.

“We look forward to our global Prime Video customers enjoying more of Benito’s captivating and bold storytelling in the second season of ‘Overcompensating,’” said Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “Working alongside the talented teams from A24 and Strong Baby has been a joy for everyone involved, and we are excited to see what hilarious moments Benito has planned for Season Two.”

Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin executive produced the comedy series for Strong Baby. Josh Bachove and Daniel Gray Longino also executive produced the show in addition to Charli XCX, who also served as executive music producer.