Bill Hader to Write, Star and Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘They Know’

Bill Hader is set to write, direct and star in MRC’s upcoming horror film, “They Know,” TheWrap has learned.

Set to begin production this spring in Los Angeles, “They Know” centers on a divorced dad (Hader) who grows suspicious that his ex-wife is secretly dating a mysterious man who is having a strange influence on their children.

MRC is the studio financing the project. “They Know” is produced by Bob Graf and Hader, via their Hanarply banner. Alyssa Donovan will co-produce.

The film is based on an original story created by Hader and Duffy Boudreau (“Barry”).

A three-time DGA Award-winner for “Barry,” one of only three people ever to achieve this feat, “They Know” marks Hader’s feature directorial debut.

His acting credits include “Barry,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Trainwreck,” “Superbad,” and “The Skeleton Twins.” He will next be starring in Warner Brothers’ “The Cat in the Hat” coming out at the end of 2026.

MRC is the studio behind the recently released “Wuthering Heights,” which opened to #1 at the box office worldwide, “G20,” “All of You,” and the upcoming “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” “The Gallerist,” “A Place in Hell,” “The Best is Yet To Come,” “Unabomber,” “Eloise,” and 2023’s “Saltburn,” “American Fiction,” and “Fair Play.” MRC is also known for hit TV series such as “Poker Face,” “Terminal List,” “Ted,” “Ozark,” and “House of Cards.”

Hader is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan, LLP. Boudreau is repped by UTA and TroyGould.

Nexus Point News first reported the news.