Black Bear Lands Worldwide Rights to Laika’s Taylor Jenkins Reid Adaptation ‘Atmosphere’

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One of Laika’s first forays into live-action found a distributor.

In a competitive situation, Black Bear acquired worldwide rights to the studio’s adaptation of the space thriller “Atmosphere,” the company announced Thursday. The film, based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name, will be helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the directing duo behind such features as “Captain Marvel” and “Mississippi Grind.” Black Bear will also co-finance the film with Laika.

“’Atmosphere’ is exactly the kind of bold, ambitious event film Black Bear is passionate about bringing to audiences – an emotionally resonant theatrical experience from visionary filmmakers, anchored by unforgettable characters and breathtaking scale,” Black Bear’s Katie Anderson said. “Taylor Jenkins Reid is one of the defining storytellers of her generation, and ‘Atmosphere’ is her most cinematic work yet. Boden & Fleck are among the rare filmmakers capable of delivering blockbuster spectacle without sacrificing emotional intimacy, making them the perfect creative partners to bring this extraordinary story to life. We’re thrilled to partner with them, Circle, and the Laika team to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences worldwide.”

“Atmosphere” is a 2025 New York Times #1 bestseller set amid NASA’s Space Shuttle program in the 1980s.

“The film follows Joan, a brilliant young astronaut, and a trail-blazing new generation of astronauts as they prepare for missions where every launch could be their last,” a plot description reads. “As the missions unfold, Joan and fellow astronaut Vanessa forge a bond that will forever shape their lives. But when catastrophe leaves them fighting for survival, they are propelled into an impossible race against time that will test the limits of courage, sacrifice and love.”

“Atmosphere” will be only the second feature from Boden and Fleck since taking their turn in the MCU with “Captain Marvel,” a blockbuster that went on to gross more than $1.1 billion at the global box office. Since then, they helmed the 2024 Sundance anthology film “Freaky Tales,” which was released to the public in April 2025. They also directed four episodes of “Mrs. America” and two episodes of “Masters of the Air” during that time.

We have yet to see a film come out of Laika Live Action, a subsidiary of the stop-motion animation studio. The studio has a few other live-action films on its slate, including “Crumble,” written and directed by “Whalefall” helmer Brian Duffield, and “Audition,” directed by “The Farewell’s” Lulu Wang, who is adapting Katie Kitamura’s novel of the same name alongside Martyna Majok.

“From day one, our collaboration with Taylor, Brad, Ryan, and Anna has been anchored in a shared ambition to make a version of ‘Atmosphere’ that truly demands to be experienced as a major cinematic event,” said Matt Levin, Laika’s President of Live Action Films and Series, in a statement. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner than the world-class team at Black Bear, who share our passion for this story and have the vision, energy and global reach to ensure it reaches audiences around the world on the grandest possible stage.”

Laika, the stop-motion studio behind such films as “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings,” will soon release “Wildwood,” a PG-13 feature directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler (adapting Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis’ book of the same name). The film will be released through distributor Fathom Entertainment on Oct. 23.

“Atmosphere” is a Laika production in association with Circle M+P. Producers include Laika’s Travis Knight, Levin and Jeremy Kipp Walker; Boden and Fleck; and Jenkins Reid and Brad Mendelsohn of Circle M+P. Laika’s Maryse Knight and Zac Locke serve as executive producers.