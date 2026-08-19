New ‘Wildwood’ Trailer Is an Emotional Trip Into a Fantasy World

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Ready to visit “Wildwood?”

The latest from LAIKA, the Portland, Oregon-based studio behind “Coraline,” “ParaNorman” and “Kubo and the Two Strings,” arrives on October 23 via Fathom Entertainment. And thanks to a brand-new trailer, we have the best look yet at the animated fantasy epic. Watch it below.

Play video

“Wildwood” is based on the novels written by Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy and illustrated by his wife Carson Ellis, and follows a young girl named Prue (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) whose baby brother is abducted by a flock – or, more accurately, a murder – of crows. With her awkward buddy Curtis (Jacob Tremblay), she travels into the forbidden woods to rescue her brother. While there, she meets all sorts of fantastical creatures and characters, including a giant golden eagle, known as the General (voiced by Angela Bassett). Does she have what it takes to save her brother and make it out alive?

LAIKA’s latest brings together director Travis Knight, the filmmaker behind “Kubo and the Two Strings” and this past summer’s “Masters of the Universe,” and his longtime creative partner, writer Chris Butler. Knight also produced “Wildwood” with Sam Wilson. Legendary cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, who lensed “The Right Stuff,” “The Natural” and “Jack Reacher,” shot the film.

The voice cast of “Wildwood” also includes Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement and Tom Waits.

“Wildwood” marks LAIKA’s first feature since 2019’s “Missing Link.” Last year, LAIKA also re-released “ParaNorman,” including a new short film set in the world of the family horror film, called “The Thrifting.” Among the films in development at the studio are “The Night Gardener,” an adult animated film with a script by “Ozark” co-creator Bill Dubuque, and an adaptation of Susanna Clarke’s “Piranesi,” both to be directed by Knight. Butler also has a feature in development that he described at the Annecy International Film Festival as “Mary Poppins” meets “Dracula.” We’re so in.

“Wildwood” arrives on October 23 from Fathom Entertainment.