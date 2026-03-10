Bon Jovi Biopic in the Works at Universal

Universal Pictures is developing the definitive biopic on the Grammy Award-winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi, the studio announced Tuesday.

The Black List writer Cody Brotter will write the screenplay.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since forming in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned its place among global rock royalty and was inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With more than 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses topping $1 billion worldwide in the past decade alone, Bon Jovi remains one of rock’s most enduring bands.

Kevin J. Walsh and Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra will produce. Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the Studio.

Universal Pictures has found success with musical biopics about influential artists. The 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” traced the roots of the seminal rap group N.W.A. and their rise to fame, becoming one of the most influential acts in the gangsta rap and West Coast hip-hop subgenres. The film grossed more than $200 million and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

In 2002, Universal released “8 Mile,” which starred Eminem and included autobiographical elements from his life as he attempted to launch a career in hip-hop. The movie grossed nearly $250 million, and the song “Lose Yourself” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Brotter has recently rewritten the crypto thriller “Killing Satoshi” for Doug Liman and written an undisclosed music biopic for Mike Judge. His other credits include “The Dukes of Oxy” for MGM, “Ron Ziegler” for Amy Pascal, “Chasing Phil” for Team Downey and his Black List script “Drudge.”

Brotter is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Walsh is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Chopra is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc.

Deadline first reported the news.