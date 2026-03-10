‘Man on Fire’ Teaser Sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Gun Down Enemies in Rio: ‘You’re Not Going to Survive This’

Netflix has debuted its first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the streaming adaptation of “Man on Fire.”

“His history looks impressive, but his best days are far behind him,” a narrator says in the first teaser out Tuesday. “You sure about that?” John Creasy, played by Abdul-Mateen II, responds.

Creasy is a U.S. Army special forces vet who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, though his next mission is in Rio de Janeiro. The new trailer sees the man gunning down his enemies and running away as buildings explode behind him. “Let me just be very clear,” the titular man on fire says, “you’re not going to survive this.”

Based on A.J. Quinnell’s 1980 novel of the same name, “Man on Fire” follows Abdul-Mateen II’s Creasy, a once-high-functioning Special Forces mercenary as he struggles with intense PTSD while trying to overcome his demons. When his attempt to build a new life for himself is quickly cut short, he is forced to fight harder than he ever has before.

In addition to Abdul-Mateen II, who is also onboard as an executive producer, “Man on Fire” stars Bobby Cannavale, Billie Boullet, Alice Braga, Scoot McNairy and Paul Ben-Victor.

The new Netflix series comes from writer and showrunner Kyle Killen, while “Creed II” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. directed two episodes. Both Caple Jr. and Killen are attached as executive producers on the project, alongside Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, Scott Pennington, Ed McDonnell, Michael Polaire and Stacy Perskie.

Quinnell’s book was previously adapted by director Tony Scott, whose 2004 film version starred Oscar winner Denzel Washington. While that film was based solely on the 1980 novel, the new Netflix show is inspired by the author’s entire Creasy-centric book series, which also includes sequels “The Perfect Kill,” “The Blue Ring,” “Black Horn” and “Message From Hell.”

The seven-episode thriller series will stream on Netflix on April 30.