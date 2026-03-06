‘The Night Agent’ Season 4 to Shoot in LA as Netflix Renews Thriller Series

“The Night Agent” isn’t clocking out just yet, because Netflix renewed the Gabriel Basso-led action thriller for a fourth season on Friday.

The series will now film its next batch of episodes in Los Angeles after shooting its previous three installments across Vancouver, New York City, Thailand, Turkey, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Washington, D.C.

“It’s been a wild ride filming ‘The Night Agent’ in five countries across three continents to this point and we’re so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue,” series creator Shawn Ryan said in a statement. “Our writers, our cast and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns and thrills.”

The renewal comes just two weeks after Season 3 premiered on Feb. 19. Notably, Season 1 still remains on Netflix’s Top 10 list for TV shows.

In addition to Basso, the series also stars Fola Evans-Akingbola, Louis Herthum, Amanda Warren, Ward Horton, Albert Jones, David Lyons, Callum Vinson, Genesis Rodriguez, Jennifer Morrison and Stephen Moyer.

Coming from Sony Pictures Television, showrunner Ryan executive produces with Marney Hochman for MiddKid Productions. Other EPs include Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media; Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland and Seth Fisher.

The first three seasons of “The Night Agent” are available to stream on Netflix.