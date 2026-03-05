Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘9-1-1’ Shows Renewed for Another Year at ABC

Both shows rank in the top 10 dramas among adults 18-49 in multiplatform viewing over seven days

Oliver Stark in "9-1-1" and Chris O'Donnell in "9-1-1: Nashville." (Disney)

ABC’s “9-1-1” universe will be back for another TV season, the network announced Thursday.

Flagship series “9-1-1” will return for Season 10 for the 2026-27 period, while spinoff series “9-1-1: Nashville” gears up for its second season. Both series rank among the top 10 dramas in the adults 18-49 in multiplatform viewing over seven days, “Nashville” standing as TV’s No. 1 new drama in the demo. Both shows have an 18-episode run this season, though an episode count for the next was not revealed.

The news comes as both shows prepare to delight fans with a crossover event Thursday night, which brings “9-1-1” firefighters Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) to Nashville.

The shows joined drama series “High Potential” — the network’s No. 1 drama in multiplatform viewership — in securing renewals Thursday. ABC also granted a Season 6 renewal to “Abbott Elementary” on Wednesday, as they ramp up decisions prior to upfronts season in May.

Still on the bubble on the scripted side is fellow Thursday drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” which awaits a decision on a potential Season 23. Reports surfaced that the long-running medical drama is facing budget cuts amid its renewal, which could involve a reduced episode order.

Also on the bubble are comedy series “Shifting Gears” and “Scrubs,” and dramas “Will Trent,” “The Rookie” and “RJ Decker.”

