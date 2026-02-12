‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘9-1-1’ Series Hit Ratings Highs With Delayed Viewing on ABC | Exclusive

ABC’s Thursday drama lineup is paying off for the network, with “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Nashville’” and “Grey’s Anatomy” all hitting ratings highs with delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, all three dramas soared to their biggest audience since their season premieres after seven days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, per live-plus-seven-day figures from Nielsen and ABC multiplatform data.

Additionally, “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Nashville’” and “Grey’s Anatomy” also scored a season-high viewership on linear, boosting ABC to the highest performance among the broadcast networks with 5.53 million total viewers and a 0.57 rating among adults 18-49.

“9-1-1: Nashville” saw a particularly impressive ratings milestone, with the spinoff series scoring the show’s biggest multiplatform audience among total viewers since the series debut in October as the Jan. 29 episode scored 6.99 million viewers after its first week. The episode, which also scored a 1.09 rating, saw an impressive rise over its initial live-plus-same-day performance, with its rating rising 241% and its total audience rising 82% after seven days across platforms.

On linear, “9-1-1: Nashville” also hit a series high in both measures, with total viewers hitting 5.79 million while the demo rating hit 0.59 rating.

“9-1-1” also scored its best multiplatform audience since its season premiere with 8.20 million viewers, rising 80% over its initial live-plus-same-day audience. The series also scored a 1.34 rating among adults 18-49, up 283% from its initial rating of 0.35. On ABC alone, “9-1-1” earned 6.45 million and a 0.62 rating in the demo, marking both season highs as well as boosting “9-1-1” to become the No. 1 show of the night in both measures.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” on the other hand, tallied up 6.21 million multiplatform viewers, marking its strongest viewership since the Season 22 debut in October. Viewership rose 154% over its initial live-plus-same-day audience, and the show’s rating of 1.37 marked a 523% rise over the live-plus-same-day rating.

On linear, “Grey’s Anatomy” scored 4.35 million viewers and a 0.50 rating, marking a season high among total viewers and matching the show’s best performance among adults 18-49 the season premiere. Airing in the 10 p.m. slot, Grey’s Anatomy” led its hour for the second consecutive week in overall viewers and the third week in a row in the demo.

All three series return Feb. 26 on ABC.