‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 6 at ABC

“Abbott Elementary” will keep its legacy going at ABC.

ABC renewed “Abbott Elementary” for a sixth season airing during the 2026-27 season, the network announced Wednesday. The renewal news for the Quinta Brunson-created series comes as “Abbott” rolls out its fifth season.

ABC shared a voicemail from Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Barbara Howard to announce the news. “I am too busy celebrating the good news to come to the phone right now,” the voicemail said. “In case you haven’t heard, ‘Abbott Elementary’ will be back again for Season 6 on ABC.”

“Oh, I cannot wait to get back to shaping the young minds and hearts of the future!” she continued. “Oh, and if this is Melissa calling: Girlfriend! I’m running late for our nail appointment because I was recording this message!”

Like past years, “Abbott Elementary” marks the first renewal for ABC, with the network not yet having announced any decisions regarding its fellow sitcoms “Shifting Gears” or “Scrubs,” which recently premiered to 11.36 million views over five days of viewing across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms.

The dramas on the bubble include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Nashville,” “The Rookie,” “High Potential,” “Will Trent” and “RJ Decker,” which premiered Tuesday night.

Season to date, “Abbott Elementary” ranks as TV’s No. 1 comedy among adults 18-49 in multiplatform viewing over seven days, according Nielsen streaming figures.

“Abbott Elementary” took some big swings this season, from filming at a Philadelphia Phillies game to taking the show to an abandoned mall while Abbott was under construction.

Season 5 also welcomed “Shrinking” star Luke Tennie to the cast, joining Brunson, Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford.