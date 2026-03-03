‘Scrubs’ Reboot Scores 11.3 Million Viewers in 5 Days

There’s still an appetite for “Scrubs,” with the ABC reboot of the beloved sitcom scoring impressive linear and streaming numbers for its premiere.

The “Scrubs” premiere drew 11.36 million views over five days of viewing across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+ and digital platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day viewing figures and internal numbers from Disney.

The show’s streaming performance was especially notable, with the “Scrubs” premiere scoring the biggest audience for an ABC comedy episode and ABC series debut overall on streaming in over a year since the series premiere of “Shifting Gears” in January 2025, based on five days of viewing across Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

On linear, “Scrubs” ranks as the top-rated comedy telecast about adults 18-49 with a 0.74 rating in live-plus-three-day viewing across the broadcast networks in over a year (excluding post-NFL telecasts) since Jan. 8, which saw both the premiere of “Shifting Gears” as well as the “Abbott Elementary” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” crossover episode.

The revival series brings back the main cast over 15 years after the medical comedy ended, with Zach Braff returning as J.D., Sarah Chalke reprising her role as Elliot and Donald Faison returning as Turk. Other returning cast includes Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley.

“I was fascinated to go, ‘I wonder how we can figure out if we can hang on to J.D. and Turk’s infectious childish joy when they’re around each other, but still have them step into the role of being adults and being the teachers that they once had in their lives,’” Bill Lawrence explained. “That was a fun challenge.”

“Scrubs” kicked off with a two-episode premiere, with the rest of the nine-episode installment rolling out weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The series returns on Wednesday, March 4. The episode’s logline is as follows: “Elliot faces a dilemma with a stubborn patient, while J.D. discovers online doctor reviews. Meanwhile, Turk teaches his interns about new surgical technology and unexpected life lessons.”