‘America’s Next Top Model’ Doc Beats ‘The Night Agent’ Season 3 Debut as Netflix’s Top TV Show With 14.2 Million Views 

The chatter stirred up by Netflix’s “America’s Next Top Model” documentary paid off, viewership-wise, for the streamer, with the docuseries debuting as Netflix’s most-watched TV show of the week, outpacing the launch of “The Night Agent” Season 3.

After hitting Netflix on Monday, Feb. 16, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model” logged 14.2 million views during the week of Feb. 16, beating the 8.4 million views tallied up by “The Night Agent” Season 3, which hit the streamer on Feb. 19.

It’s a somewhat lackluster launch for “The Night Agent,” whose second season debuted to 13.9 million views and whose first season sits as Netflix’s No. 10 most-watched TV show to date, though it may well certainly grow outside of its opening weekend.

Behind the “ANTM” doc and “The Night Agent” on the top 10 TV list was “Bridgerton” Season 4, which logged another 6.3 million views ahead of the Part 2 debut, as well as “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4, which scored 4.9 million views in its third week, and “Love Is Blind: Ohio,” which logged 4.8 million views in its second week.

On the film side, Tyler Perry’s “Joe’s College Road Trip” remained atop the film list with 10.4 million views, dropping slightly from the prior week’s viewership of 12.5 million.

Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” benefitted from the Netflix effect with a streaming resurgence, bringing the 2012 movie to 6.6 million views as the No. 2 movie of the week. Behind “Prometheus” was favorite “KPop Demon Hunters,” which scored 6 million views in its 36th week on the list, landing in the No. 3 spot on the film list.

The animated “The Addams Family” movies also enjoyed a boost from its addition on Netflix, with the first film scoring 5.3 million views and the sequel tallying up 5.2 million view, landing in the No. 4 and 5 spots.