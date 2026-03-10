Kathryn Hahn Confirms She Is Mother (Gothel) in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’ | Video

It’s finally official: Kathryn Hahn will be Disney’s Mother Gothel in the live-action adaptation of “Tangled.” The actress confirmed her casting in a casual “outfit of the day” video on Tuesday morning posted by Walt Disney Studios’ official social media accounts.

“Hey! Uh, OTD, just found out what that stands for,” the actress says to the camera. “So here’s my outfit of the day!”

But, as Hahn backs up to get her body in frame, that outfit hinges on a Mother Gothel t-shirt. The actress never actually says anything of the film, instead calling it “just another day.” But, in the caption of the video, Disney quoted the villainess herself: “You want her to be the bad guy? FINE. Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action Tangled.”

Reports of Hahn’s casting first began back in January, but she has since dodged the question, noting each time she was asked that nothing was confirmed. Now, Hahn joins a cast that already includes Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim, as Flynn Rider.

Disney’s live-action “Tangled” will be directed by “The Greatest Showman” and “Better Man” vet Michael Gracey, working from a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Donna Murphy voiced the villain in the 2010 animated film, drawing acclaim for her performance — particularly her villain song “Mother Knows Best.”

Directed by Byron Howard and Nathan Greno, “Tangled” was a twist on Rapunzel and marked the beginning of a creative resurgence at Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film grossed nearly $600 million worldwide, and starred Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi alongside Murphy.

There’s no timeline for the live-action version just yet, as casting is still underway.