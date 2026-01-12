Boots Riley Sets Film Adaptation of Post-Apocalyptic ‘Simpsons’ Play

Boots Riley is making a “Simpsons” movie — kind of.

The writer/director/musician behind “Sorry to Bother You” and “I’m a Virgo” confirmed on X that he will direct a cinematic adaptation of Anne Washburn’s “Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play.” The stage production follows a group of survivors in the post-apocalypse who attempt to recount the iconic “Simpsons” episode “Cape Feare” (a parody of the James R. Webb film and Martin Scorsese remake “Cape Fear”).

“theater twitter: i’m here to let you all know that anne washburn dropped the announcement that mr. burns is being developed into a film by boots riley in her playbill bio for burning cauldron of fiery fire,” user @tayparade said on X in November.

“This is a true thing,” Riley replied on Sunday.

“Mr. Burns” sees the evolution of an episode of “The Simpsons” from half-hour of television to campfire story to an almost religious piece of epic musical storytelling. The play spans decades as the six individuals talking about “Cape Feare” around a campfire spin off into a traveling theater troupe that performs “Simpsons” episodes for other post-apocalyptic survivors. Decades down the line, “Cape Feare” has become a full-blown musical, one tackling grand themes of death and greed with only a passing resemblance to the original episode.

The episode in question stand among the “Simpsons” hall of fame. Rich Moore directed the second episode of the fifth season of “The Simpsons,” written by Jon Vitti. “Cape Feare” follows the Simpson family as they attempt to keep Bart alive after Sideshow Bob (a recurring guest character played by Kelsey Grammer) seeks revenge on the young Simpson boy who sent him to prison. The episode features numerous iconic gags, including Sideshow Bob repeatedly stepping on a rake, Homer failing to learn his new name under witness protection and Bart getting scared by his father who asks if he “wants to see (his) new chainsaw and hockey mask” late at night.

Little information is known about Riley’s adaptation of “Mr. Burns” aside from his involvement in the project.