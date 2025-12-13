Lindsay Lohan Calls Voicing Maggie Simpson a ‘Dream Come True’

Voicing the character of Maggie Simpson on the iconic TV series “The Simpsons” is “a dream come true,” Lindsay Lohan said in a post shared on Instagram.

“Catch me on #TheSimpsons this Sunday on FOX!” the actress wrote Friday. “What a dream come true to be part of this iconic family 🙏.”

Lohan separately shared a clip from the show that features her vocal work.

“I’m driving to school today,” an older teen Bart says at the beginning. “How am I gonna learn not to kill people if you don’t let me practice?”

Maggie – now of verbalization age – bursts out, “Please don’t let Bart drive! It’s too scary! He drives so wiggly, and everybody honks at us and yells bad words and shows us fingers!”

Historically, Maggie has primarily communicated by making gestures and/or nonverbal sounds. The list of actresses who have contributed a line or two of dialogue for Maggie over the years includes Carol Kane, Nancy Cartwright and Elizabeth Taylor. (In a full circle moment, Lohan played Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime movie “Liz & Dick.”)

Actors James Earl Jones, Kevin Michael Richardson and Harry Shearer have also voiced the character.