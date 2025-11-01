New ‘Simpsons’ Shorts Will Tease What’s to Come in Fortnite Crossover

“The Simpsons” is coming to Fortnite in a way the game has never quite experienced. Not only will players be able to play a Springfield version of Battle Royale, but each week new “Simpsons” shorts will tease the gameplay and map updates to come.

The new and original shorts will be co-produced by Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, and Gracie Studios, which is behind “The Simpsons.” They will premiere both on Disney+ globally and on Fortnite’s social channels. The first short drops Saturday with the next dropping on Nov. 10. After that, new shorts teasing surprises throughout the Fortnite season will drop on Mondays.

Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons,” which will air on Fox and be available to stream the following day on Hulu, will also contain a nod to the video game. Disney+ will also be home to a first-of-its-kind global livestream of people playing “The Simpsons” Fortnite season from Stockholm Comic Con on Nov. 2.

This marks one of the most interactive TV collaborations in Fortnite history. It’s not uncommon for Epic to go all-in on its crossover events; after all, the game just finished up its special “KPop Demon Hunters” Demon Rush mode as well as its Daft Punk interactive experience. What’s less common is for those crossover properties to reference Fortnite as the season is currently ongoing. This also marks another major Fortnite event around a Disney-owned property since Disney invested $1.5 billion in an equity stake in Epic Games. The game also had a collaboration with Star Wars earlier this year.

The “Simpsons” crossover will also feature several elements that Fortnite players have come to expect from new seasons of the game. The Battle Pass, which lets players unlock special accessories and characters for a fee, will include premium rewards like playable versions of Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick and a Springfielder Peely. (For the uninitiated, Peely is a Fortnite character that’s a giant banana who often appears in other collaborations. He’s sort of an unofficial mascot for the game.)

“The Simpsons” will also appear in other Fortnite modes that aren’t the game’s fighting focused Battle Royale mode. More gameplay from the long-running show will appear in Delulu this weekend, a Fortnite game mode that encourages players to form alliances and betray each other, as well as Rocket League, a mode where vehicles play soccer.

Additionally, players will be able to earn the special Kang and Kodos Glider by connecting their Epic and Disney accounts. To do this, connect them through the “Apps and Accounts” section of the game before Feb. 28, 2026.