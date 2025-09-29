Disney Sets ‘The Simpsons’ Movie Follow-Up for 2027

The Simpsons are coming back to the big screen.

Disney announced Monday that an untitled movie based on the long-running cartoon “The Simpsons” would release in July 2027. This would be the first feature-length movie about the world of Springfield since “The Simpsons Movie” hit theaters in 2007.

A poster for the film revealed that this will be a direct sequel to “The Simpsons Movie,” following up on the cinematic adaptation of Matt Groening’s hit series. The announcement was met with screenshots from an episode of the show that aired shortly after the first film’s release in 2007, which opened with Bart writing on the chalkboard “I will not wait 20 years to make another movie.”



Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027! pic.twitter.com/wVqxwn8rLc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 29, 2025

“Homer’s coming back for seconds,” the poster reads, with the character plucking a donut from the poster in a parallel to the first film’s teaser.

“The Simpsons” family of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie have become a staple of the small screen, with the show having just returned for a 37th season Sunday. Groening, James L. Brooks and Sam Simon developed the show, based on a series of shorts that premiered on “The Tracey Ullman Show.” The show currently holds several crowns of American television, including longest-running sitcom, longest-running animated series and longest-running scripted primetime series from the U.S.

The first “Simpsons” movie opened to $74 million at the domestic box office in July 2007, going on to gross $183.1 million domestic and $536.4 million worldwide. The film sees the Simpsons go on a quest to save Springfield after one of Homer’s mishaps leads the city to become so polluted that the U.S. government drops a giant dome over it.

The sequel takes the date of a previously untitled Marvel project slated to release between “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” This Marvel movie has been removed entirely.

“Simpsons 2” joins a July 2027 slate that also includes Warner Bros./DC’s “Man of Tomorrow,” a sequel to “Superman,” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place — Part III.” Both of those films will be released two weeks prior to “Simpsons 2” on July 9.