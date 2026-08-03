BoxLunch to Bring New Magic and Collectibles to This Year’s D23 | Exclusive

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

D23 (formerly D23 Expo) is a place where the world’s biggest Disney fans gather for a weekend full of announcements, informative panels and retrospectives dedicated to fan-favorite Disney moments. (If you’re wondering what D23 means, it is the official Disney fan club and named after the year that Walt Disney arrived in Hollywood. It used to have a physical magazine component but that has sadly been phased out.)

D23 happens every two years and this year’s installment is just a couple of weeks away. And one of the biggest components of the event is the exclusive merchandise. While the company has moved out small vendors, a controversial decision that has led to them setting up shop a few blocks away, it does mean that the big corporate partners will have more room to deliver items that you can only get by attending.

And one of those companies is BoxLunch, who will have a wide array of exclusive bags, pins and clothes. There will also, of course, be a specially-themed booth.

“This year’s theme is ‘BoxLunch Under The Bigtop,’ and we designed it as a fun, immersive walkthrough that puts our Disney products front and center,” Rick Vargas, senior vice president of Merchandise and Marketing at BoxLunch, said. “We want everyone stepping into our booth to feel like they’ve been transported straight to a carnival, packed with their favorite characters and next ‘go-to’ wardrobe staples.”

As for what to expect from said booth, Vargas explained, “Jackets, bags and pins are our top SKUs for D23 this year. With exclusives spanning Kingdom Hearts, Disney Princesses and ‘Cars,’ we’re bringing together totally distinct fan bases and showing just how big–and special–the BoxLunch community is.”

From what we understand, every day of the event will feature new exclusive pins that will be available for one day only and feature “premium details like sliding and dangling elements that bring your favorite stories to life,” along with products that you can purchase all weekend. Get a look at some of them below.

BoxLunch

BoxLunch

BoxLunch

D23 takes place from Aug 14-16 in Anaheim, Calif.