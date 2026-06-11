Does the Dog Die in the New Brad Pitt Movie? ‘Heart of the Beast’ Producer Spoils It Early

If you were worried about the fate of the dog in Brad Pitt’s upcoming film “Heart of the Beast,” fear not.

Producer Richard Raymond took to social media on Thursday with an assurance for many worried future moviegoers that the dog does in fact make it through to the end of the man-vs.-wild feature.

So if that was the only worry holding anyone back, feel free to buckle in for the action!

“Look, everybody loves a dog,” Raymond said. “It’s about the only thing the whole world agrees on. So let me put your mind at ease right now: The dog does not die. You’re welcome,” Raymond wrote on X in a lengthy post dedicated to the film’s trailer drop on Thursday.

Read it in full below:

Five years. That's how long I chased this one. A script by Cameron Alexander that I fell in love with the moment I read it — a film that had passed through a lot of hands over the years, none of which quite knew what they were holding or how to treat it. I did. So I kept… https://t.co/gsQnkw2Uos — Richard Raymond (@curbyourchichi) June 11, 2026

The new film from director David Ayer stars Pitt as a former Special Forces officer who, with his combat dog Odin (played by rescue dog Uber), finds himself trapped in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. Together, they must survive against the elements and other animals in a harsh terrain that would likely kill any other man (or dog).

Raymond didn’t just post to assure future viewers that the dog would make it through to the end credits. He also explained his excitement for the project, calling it “the definitive German Shepard movie.” He also recalled his past interactions with Pitt in the ’90s, well before he ended up producing a film for the Oscar winner.

“I grew up around German Shepherds,” Raymond said. “My mum breeds and trains them, and I’ve always believed they’re the best breed going — full stop. I wanted to make the definitive German Shepherd film, and in Cameron’s pages, I saw it. We redeveloped it together and brought on Andrew Simpson, the best dog trainer in the business — if you’ve seen the Malinois in John Wick, you’ve seen his work. Then I handed it to two dear friends, Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, who saw exactly what I saw: a gritty survival thriller made for the big screen. They took it to Paramount, who fell for it as hard as we had. Before I knew it, Brad Pitt had come aboard, with David Ayer directing — an absolute maestro — and we were shooting in New Zealand.”

He added: “Here’s the part that still gets me. Back in the ’90s at Pinewood, I was a runner making Brad his tea and coffee on Interview with the Vampire. To now be one of the producers on what may be one of his very best films… I don’t have a word for it other than: pinch me.”

“Heart of the Beast” arrives in theaters on Sept. 25.