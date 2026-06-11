‘Euphoria’ Clings to Top of Streaming Charts Without Airing a New Episode

One of the unique wrinkles of on-demand streaming is that viewership never really stops. While the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart frequently looks at the latest and greatest, some titles have a chance to linger even after they’ve officially “ended.”

This is the case this week, as “Euphoria,” HBO’s widely hailed teen drama, remains at the top of the chart, even though it technically didn’t air a new episode.

It’s a nice sendoff for “Euphoria,” which aired its series finale on May 31. This trend of staying at the top of the chart after a season ends isn’t totally outlandish, as we’ve seen it before with series like “The White Lotus.” HBO’s flagship programs typically air on Sunday nights, so audiences often spend the next week catching up, giving the titles an extra week of chart presence.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

“Euphoria” tops the charts for its series finale

“Office Romance” is the runner up this week, as the Netflix rom-com film debuts in the second slot. Jennifer Lopez stars as the CEO of an airline whose work life is turned upside down when she falls for her new corporate lawyer, Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” fame.

In third we have a rare Peacock sighting, as “Love Island” returns for its eighth season with great fanfare.

That’s followed by the new Netflix documentary series “Michael Jackson: The Verdict.” The documentary looks at the pop singer’s 2005 trial for child molestation, with interviews with prosecutors, jurors and others.

“Your Friends & Neighbors,” the Jon Hamm-led dark comedy on Apple TV, makes a small leap this week. The show jumps from seventh to fifth as it wraps its second season.

That’s followed by “The Four Seasons,” the Netflix comedy series about vacationing middle-aged married couples. That show, led by Tina Fey, moves up three spots this week.

We return to the courtroom and Netflix, as “The Witness” debuts in seventh place. The British scripted drama, based on a true story, focuses on a young father who must protect his son, the only witness to his mother’s murder.

“Spider Noir,” in eighth this week, takes a big tumble after debuting in third last week.

That’s followed by “Hoppers” in ninth, as Disney’s latest Pixar film makes it to streaming.

Finally we have “The Boroughs” on Netflix. The senior-citizen sci-fi mystery rose up to second place last week, but slid all the way down to 10th this week.

The Tony Awards topped the linear charts for Samba TV

Talent was the big story in linear this week. “The 79th Annual Tony Awards” telecast on CBS was the most-watched program of the week, followed by “America’s Got Talent.” The popular NBC competition show returned for its 21st season this week, and puts two episodes on the chart in second and fifth places.

Beyond that, we have four episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” and three episodes of “Jeopardy!” proving that the classics never go out of style.