Sony Pictures Animation’s Talking Plant Comedy ‘Buds’ Moves to Christmas 2027

Sony Pictures Animation’s “Buds,” a comedy about a group of talking plants, has a new release date.

The movie was originally scheduled for March 12, 2027, and will now take root on December 22, 2027 positioning it for the lucrative winter holiday moviegoing corridor. The soil is richer there anyway.

“‘Goat’ exceeded industry expectations and overperformed at the box office, grossing a phenomenal $35.1 million in North America over the four-day holiday, making it the biggest opening for an original animated film in three years (since ‘Elemental’),” according to Sony. “The film topped the box office charts on Sunday and Monday, grossing a terrific $8.3 million and $7.9 million, respectively. The film’s updated global opening gross stands at $51.2 million worldwide ($16.1 million international), with much more of the world still to open. As of Tuesday, February 17, the film has grossed $38 million domestically and $22.8 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to $60.8 million.”

Sony Pictures Animation is coming off a very big 2025. They were responsible, of course, for “KPop Demon Hunters,” which became a phenomenon when it debuted on Netflix. It eventually became the most-watched movie in Netflix history and is currently nominated for two Academy Awards – for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

The animation studio also has a sequel to “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” currently titled “The Mitchells vs. The Mitchells,” in development, alongside an animated “Ghostbusters” movie and animated “Ghostbusters” series (all for Netflix).

They also have the third and final chapter in the “Spider-Verse” saga, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” scheduled for June 18, 2027.