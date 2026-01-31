Byron Allen and Ava DuVernay Team Up to Develop Film on Coretta Scott King’s MLK Death Investigation

Coretta Scott King’s lengthy investigation into the truth behind the assassination of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, is set to become a feature film, TheWrap has learned.

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Motion Pictures and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay confirmed Friday that they are partnering to develop the new movie, titled “King vs. The United States of America.”

Per a logline for “King vs. The United States of America,” the movie will chronicle the “extraordinary pursuit of truth in a decades-long investigation by the King family into the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, shedding new light on one of America’s most consequential crimes.”

Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, shared his “passion and dedication to exposing the historic secret trial regarding Dr. King’s assassination is unshakable.”

DuVernay — who is best known for helming 2014’s “Selma,” a biopic about MLK Jr., 2016’s “13th,” 2018’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and 2023’s “Origin” — expressed a similar sentiment, noting in a statement, “I’ve long been fascinated with the life and legacy of the King family and am honored to explore this chapter in their remarkable true story.”

In addition to Allen, “King vs. The United States of America” will be produced by Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Chris Charalambous and Matthew Signer.

The announcement came on an important day for the King family, with Bernice King highlighting on X that Jan. 30 marked Coretta Scott King’s death anniversary.

She wrote, “In tribute – Today, my brother, Dexter, would be celebrating his 65th birthday. And on this day, 20 years ago, my mother, Coretta Scott King, transitioned from this life. I miss them both deeply and carry them with me always – In memory, in love, and in gratitude.”

King has yet to publicly address the new film in development about her family.