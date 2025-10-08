Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Co-Signs Zelda Williams’ Plea to Stop AI Videos of Late Stars

Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., is standing with Zelda Williams following her admonishment of AI recreations of her father, Robin Williams.

The lawyer issued her support for Williams on Tuesday, when she took to X and made it clear that she too would like for the AI videos of deceased public figures to stop — and, like the “Lisa Frankenstein” director, had no interest in seeing them in her feed online.

“I concur concerning my father,” King wrote in a short statement on social media. “Please stop.”

King’s support comes a day after Williams posted on her Instagram Story a scathing letter bashing AI recreations of her late father, who died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014.

“If you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop,” Williams wrote at the time. “It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

Later on in her note, Williams accused AI of tarnishing “the legacies of real people,” and said the AI videos circulating were just “horrible TikTok slop.”

She added: “You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”

AI is a hot button topic in Hollywood right now, especially in regards to copyright concerns. For instance, OpenAI recently promised to give more control to rightsholders for their video app Sora — though, the Motion Picture Association remained unconvinced with the update and called on the company to take “immediate and decisive action” in addressing copyright infringements.