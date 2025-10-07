Robin Williams’ Daughter Begs Fans to Stop Sending Her AI Videos of Late Actor: ‘It’s Not What He’d Want’

Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda once again slammed AI videos featuring her late father’s likeness and begged for fans to stop sending them her way.

The filmmaker, who directed 2024’s “Lisa Frankenstein,” issued a plea on her Instagram Story on Monday, where she asked fans to “just stop sending me AI videos of Dad.”

“Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” Williams wrote. “If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on.”

She continued: “But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want.”

Williams went on to blast AI for tarnishing “the legacies of real people,” accusing the evolving technology of condensing late stars down to “horrible TikTok slop.”

After calling the whole thing “maddening,” Williams added: “You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”

She followed up her statement with a small concluding note, where she refused to applaud AI as “the future.”

Williams noted: “AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be reconsumed. You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume.”

Williams previously spoke out against AI iterations of her father back in 2023, when she defended SAG-AFTRA’s decision to bargain on recreations amid the strike.

At the time, she called the AI recreations of her father “personally disturbing.”

The Oscar winner died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014. The actor’s autopsy report later revealed he had been struggling with Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disease that can cause movement issues, sleep troubles, hallucinations and other symptoms.