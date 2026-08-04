Callum Turner Says He Used Jimmy Fallon’s Voice as Inspiration for American Accent in ‘One Night Only’

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If Callum Turner’s New York accent sounds particularly familiar to you in “One Night Only,” it might be because you do know it. According to the actor, he used “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon as the inspiration for his accent in his latest film.

Fallon and Turner revealed that tidbit together on Monday night, during Turner’s appearance on the NBC talk show. About halfway through their conversation, Fallon recalled that the last time he had seen Turner, the actor revealed he was working on a specific accent for an upcoming role.

“You were trying to get a New York accent, an American accent, and you were listening to my interviews,” Fallon said. “Listening to my voice.”

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“Your Diary of a CEO interview,” Turner confirmed.

Turner admitted that he listened to that interview three times, which only stunned Fallon further, as he noted that said interview is about two hours long. The talk show host got a bit flustered when Turner said he listened to it in the shower at one point.

Speaking more seriously though, Turner explained why Fallon was the voice he wanted to emulate for “One Night Only.”

“I was just doing things in the house. Because your cadence, and you’re from New York, and this guy’s from New York,” Turner explained. “And you’ve got a spring in your step in the way you speak I think, and I wanted him to have that too. I worked with the dialect coach Brett Tyne, and it was her recommendation, actually.”

You can watch Callum Turner’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.