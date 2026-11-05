Cameron Diaz Is Riding the Struggle Bus – and Ed O’Neill Is Driving It – in First Trailer for ‘Bad Day’

All moms have a bad day every now and then — or … more than that, because parenting is a hard thing — but Cameron Diaz is having an especially rough one in the first trailer for her new Netflix comedy “Bad Day.”
In the film, she plays a single mom named Joy, who pinky-promised she’d make it to her daughter’s soccer game. Of course, that’s before Joy’s car gets towed, she runs into trouble at her dad’s (Ed O’Neill) doctor’s appointment and gets accused of trying to rob a bank. Yes, for real. Like we said, it’s a really bad day for Joy. Everything that can go wrong seems to have gone wrong.
At one point, she even finds herself scootering down a highway — in the wrong direction, naturally — and getting caught up in a high-speed police chase while riding the bus her dad is driving, for reasons unknown. Eventually, she gets desperate enough to actually attempt a stickup — albeit with an asthma inhaler. Desperate times?
Written by Laura Solon and directed by Jake Szymanski, who previously helmed “Jury Duty,” “Bad Day” marks Diaz’s third film since she took a hiatus from acting after starring in the 2014 remake of “Annie,” in which she played Miss Hannigan. “Bad Day” will be her second film with Netflix.
The film boasts a stacked supporting cast alongside Diaz, including Danielle Brooks, Rhenzy Feliz, John Higgins, Mark Duplass, Jessica Belkin, Ed O’Neill, Rob Corddry, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Schwartz, Retta, Emma Pearson, P.J. Byrne, Sherry Cola, Edi Patterson and Beck Bennett.
“Bad Day” premieres on Netflix on Dec. 11.