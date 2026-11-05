Cameron Diaz Is Riding the Struggle Bus – and Ed O’Neill Is Driving It – in First Trailer for ‘Bad Day’

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All moms have a bad day every now and then — or … more than that, because parenting is a hard thing — but Cameron Diaz is having an especially rough one in the first trailer for her new Netflix comedy “Bad Day.”

In the film, she plays a single mom named Joy, who pinky-promised she’d make it to her daughter’s soccer game. Of course, that’s before Joy’s car gets towed, she runs into trouble at her dad’s (Ed O’Neill) doctor’s appointment and gets accused of trying to rob a bank. Yes, for real. Like we said, it’s a really bad day for Joy. Everything that can go wrong seems to have gone wrong.