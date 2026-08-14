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“Camp Rock 3” has arrived and, while it definitely has a handful of new original songs, it also has quite a few that OG fans tuning in will recognize.

The movie picks up in present day, 18 years after the first “Camp Rock.” Connect 3 (The Jonas Brothers) have recently re-connected — a not-so-subtle nod to The Jonas Brothers’ real-life split and reunion — and are looking for an opening act for their sold-out tour. And of course, where else would they find that opening act than at Camp Rock?

Nowadays, the camp isn’t run by Shane’s (Joe Jonas) Uncle Brown, but rather by Connie (Maria Canals-Barrera). Fans will remember she started as the camp cook, and is also Mitchie’s (Demi Lovato) mom. So, the guys send their manager to run the competition.

There are a whole lot of Easter eggs along the way, and yes, Demi Lovato herself is also back for a quick cameo. But if you listen close, you’ll hear her singing voice almost immediately, on what seems to be a newly recorded version of “Brand New Day,” from “Camp Rock 2.”

Here are all the songs in “Camp Rock 3”:

“Brand New Day”

“Play My Music”

“Come On Over”

“Tomorrow”

“One Beat Away”

“Start the Party”

“It’s On”

“Echo”

“Rhythm’s Only Right”

“My Own Drum”

“Play It My Way”

“Get Ready”

“Work in Progress”

“We Rock”

Yep, that’s five songs in total from the first two films, albeit recorded by the new generation. Still, we think Mitchie and the gang would be pleased.

“Camp Rock 3” begins streaming on Disney+ on Aug. 14.