Joe Jonas Leaks ‘Camp Rock 3’ Plans to Get Out of ‘Hot Ones’ Wing Challenge: ‘Sorry Disney!’

Joe Jonas revealed plans for “Camp Rock 3” in order to dodge eating another spicy wing in “Hot Ones Versus.”

Jonas was on the “Hot Ones” spinoff series alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin, and chose to break a potential NDA with Disney over having to deal with another spicy hot wing. To get out of the next bite, he was asked to read the most recent thing in his notes app which seemingly confirmed the sequel’s existence.

“Read ‘Camp Rock 3,’” he said, reading from his notes app. “It’s the truth. It’s literally right here.”

His brothers both appear shocked by the admission to get out of a bite from a “death wing.” Nick and Kevin both agreed that the reveal was “a pretty good one” as they laugh nervously.

“Sorry Disney!” Joe exclaimed afterward.

The Jonas Brothers appeared opposite star Demi Lovato in the 2008 original film and the 2010 sequel “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” The trio played a fictional band called Connect 3.

A person with knowledge of the project told TheWrap that nothing has been made official at Disney, despite Jonas’ assertion otherwise.

Although no official announcement has been made, it would make sense that gears are spinning. Over the weekend, Lovato appeared at the kickoff show for the Jonas Brothers’ 20th Anniversary tour Jonas20. They sang a couple of “Camp Rock” classics for fans including “This is Me” and “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”

Aside from setting off on a new tour, The Jonas Brothers are also celebrating the launch of their latest album – “Greetings From Your Hometown” – which landed on Aug. 8.