Kevin Jonas opened up about the highs and lows of his life in stardom, recalling a time when he almost went broke during a break from his hit band The Jonas Brothers.

“I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it. … most of it, like, down to the one 10% left,” Jonas shared with Lewis Howes on his interview podcast “The School of Greatness.”

At the time, the singer, who is one of the three members in the band, alongside his brothers Nick and Joe Jonas, was asked about the biggest lesson he’d learned from fame. While he couldn’t give too many details, he explained that his pockets started to empty out after he’d made some poor investment decisions.

“Invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time, and sadly it just wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying. Can’t really get too much into it,” Jonas shared. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons in that.”

Nevertheless, Jonas shared that after the band caught a second wind of success when they reunited in 2019 following their initial breakup, things started to look up for him.

“Thankfully, for life in general, like we had a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together. It was kind of fortuitous in a way,” Jonas added.

His says the financial downfall shifted his mindset completely when it came to managing the music business.

“I learned how to reevaluate life from that perspective and looking towards the future,” he went on. “And at the same time was really able to feel honor that we were able to have a second shot at it.”

The Jonas Brothers decided to split on Oct. 29, 2013 reportedly due to the band sharing “creative differences,” though Nick shared that that reason may be too simple to label.

“We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected,” Nick said in a 2013 interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2019. Even after the Jonas Brothers comeback, Jonas continued to pursue his entrepreneurial interests, investing in the tech startups, a social media marketing app and more.