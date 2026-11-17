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Cannes is protesting the “judicial persecution” of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, three weeks after he was re-sentenced to five years and one month in prison upon returning home.

“The Festival de Cannes strongly condemns the judicial persecution of Jafar Panahi and calls for the lifting of all restrictions that prevent him from traveling, creating, and expressing himself freely,” organizers shared in a Tuesday message. “Like artists, festivals and cultural institutions around the world, the Festival de Cannes calls on the international community to take action and speak with one voice to prevent his imprisonment.”

“Arrested and imprisoned on several occasions simply for his work as a filmmaker, Jafar Panahi continues his work despite the harsh conditions imposed on him,” they continued. “Loyal to his country and his teams, he has always refused to go into exile, believing that he must remain in Iran and continue to work freely.”

The festival’s statement comes as the Palme d’Or winner is currently facing a third legal proceeding, in addition to “the confiscation of all his assets” and a two-year social media activity ban. Panahi was previously sentenced to one year in prison and a two-year ban on leaving the country in 2025 for engaging in so-called “propaganda.”

“His freedom is not just about one filmmaker, it is about the rights of all artists to think, create, and express themselves without fear of imprisonment,” the Cannes message concluded. “Everyone knows this, and everyone stands up for it: ‘No artist should be imprisoned for their work, their ideas or their expression, in Iran or anywhere.’”

Panahi has a long history with the French film festival. His directorial debut “The White Balloon” won the Caméra d’Or in 1995, followed by a Palme d’Or nomination for “3 Faces” in 2018 (winning Best Screenplay) and a Palme d’Or win in 2025 for “It Was Just an Accident.” He also served on the awards jury while imprisoned in 2010.