Carla Jeffery, ‘Zombies’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actress, Dies at 33

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Carla Jeffery, who starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie series “Zombies” and appeared in 10 episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died at the age of 33. Jeffery’s talent agency, Alexander’s Talent Management, confirmed the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery,” the post noted. “For more than 20 years, Carla was part of the Alexanders Talent Management family, and watching her grow from a talented young girl into the beautiful, vibrant woman and actress she became was an incredible privilege.”

Jeffery played the role of Bree in the Disney Channel “Zombies” film series, a musical trilogy about a high school zombie and human cheerleader who fall in love. Bree is one of the cheerleaders who befriends the central character, Addison Wells (Meg Donnelly). Jeffery would later reprise the role as a voice actor in “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.”

A cause of death is not currently known.

The actress had a number of other roles, including a 10-episode stint on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in Season 6 and Season 7. There, she played the character Keysha Black. She also appeared in “iCarly,” “Southland,” “Good Luck Charlie,” “Shake It Up” and “American Vandal.”

In 2020, Jeffery appeared in an animated “Spider-Man” series as Mania, a Symbiote from the Marvel comics. Jeffery’s appearance came during the show’s third season, subtitled “Maximum Venom,” portraying one of the Symbiote Sisters created by Knull.

“We will remember her infectious smile, her laughter, her talent and the beautiful light she carried everywhere she went,” the post from Alexander’s Talent Management continued. “Our deepest love and condolences are with Carla’s family and loved ones. We ask that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.” You can view the full statement below.