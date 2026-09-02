‘All That’ Alum Christy Knowings’ Cause of Death Revealed

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Christy Knowings, an actress best known for being a cast member on “All That,” died at the age of 46 from cardiac arrest, according to her death certificate.

Per People, who obtained the document and first reported the news, Knowings’ death followed acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus, with asthma being noted as an underlying cause.

This update comes nearly three weeks after a family member shared with TMZ that Knowings, who also appeared on “Sesame Street” opposite her twin brother, actor Chris Knowings, died after suffering from an asthma attack on Aug. 7 that resulted in brain damage.

It’s said Knowings was hospitalized and put on life support following the health incident. She died on the evening of Aug. 11 after being taken off life support.

Following the news of her death, Kenan Thompson, Knowings’ former “All That” co-star, took to Instagram and remembered her as “one of the funniest people out here.”

“Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy,” he wrote. “Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show @christyknowings some love y’all!!!”

As we previously shared, Knowings starred on the Nickelodeon series from Season 4 through Season 6, appearing in 32 episodes in total. She most often appeared in “Whateverrrr!” sketches alongside Nickelodeon icon Amanda Bynes. Knowings joined “All That” after performing on a Rosie O’Donnell sketch comedy special, called “And Now This,” which was produced by Nickelodeon.