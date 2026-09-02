Broadway Theatres to Dim Marquees in Honor of Tim Curry, Dolly Parton and More Fallen Stars

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The marquees for all 41 Broadway theatres will be dimmed in honor of Dolly Parton, Tim Curry, Clive Davis and more stars who’ve recently passed away.

On Wednesday, the Broadway In Memoriam Committee confirmed the list of late honorees. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the marquees will dim at 6:45 p.m. ET. Gina Ferrall, Josh Grisetti, Jeff Hamlin, Glen Hansard, Louise Lasser, Anna Louizos, Seth Marquette, Anne Russell, James Walsh and Harold Wheeler will also be honored.

In 2025, the Broadway In Memoriam Committee created a quarterly tradition called Broadway in Memoriam to honor individuals who left their mark on the Great White Way. The mass dimming now takes place four times a year on the second Tuesday of September, December, March and June.

Parton wrote the music and lyrics for the 2009 stage adaptation of “9 to 5,” which received four Tony Award nominations, including one for her original score. The singer’s second show, “Dolly: A True Original Musical” will begin previews Dec. 7 at the St. James Theatre in New York City with an opening set for Jan. 19, 2027, on what would have been her 81st birthday. Parton announced the Broadway engagement in July.

The production will tell her story through some of her biggest hits, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You,” alongside new songs she wrote specifically for the musical. Parton co-wrote the show’s book with two-time Emmy winner Maria S. Schlatter. Tony winner Bartlett Sher is directing, with “So You Think You Can Dance” and “La La Land” choreographer Mandy Moore choreographing the production.

Curry, meanwhile, made his Broadway debut reprising his role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in “The Rocky Horror Show” in 1975. In addition to plenty of West End performances, the three-time Tony nominee also hit the Great White Way in “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Amadeus,” “My Favorite Year” and “Spamalot.”