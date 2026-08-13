Christy Knowings, ‘All That’ Cast Member, Dies at 46

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Christy Knowings, best known for her time on Nickelodeon’s “All That,” died Tuesday. She was 46.

According to TMZ, Knowings died after an asthma attack that left her on life support for several days. After she was hospitalized Friday, her family decided to take her off life support Tuesday.

Knowings starred on the Nickelodeon series from Season 4 through Season 6, appearing in 32 episodes in total. She most often appeared in “Whateverrrr!” sketches alongside Amanda Bynes. Knowings joined “All That” after performing on a Rosie O’Donnell sketch comedy special called “And Now This,” which was produced by Nickelodeon.

Knowings even made a small cameo for the 10th anniversary of “All That” in 2005. She also appeared on three episodes of “Sesame Street,” across seasons 39, 41 and 42.

Following the news of her death, her former co-star Kenan Thompson posted a tribute on Instagram, saying the news “hit hard.”

“Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!!” he wrote in the caption. “Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!!”

You can stream Knowings’ episodes of “All That” from seasons 4 and 5 on Paramount+ now.