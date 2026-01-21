Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite in Frankenstein Horror-Comedy

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are teaming up again for their first feature film together since “Good Burger 2.”

The longtime comedy duo announced Thursday on Prime Video’s “Good Sports” that they will star in and produce “Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein,” a modern horror-comedy inspired by the classic Abbott and Costello monster films. Production is set to begin this summer.

Co-produced by Artists for Artists and Range Media Partners, the film follows two delivery drivers whose routine job goes sideways when they make a drop-off at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster, turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival. The screenplay is being written by Jonah Feingold (“At Midnight,” “31 Candles”).

“Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy and something completely unexpected,” Thompson said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”

Mitchell echoed the sentiment, calling the reunion a natural fit. “Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new,” he said. “It’s funny, it’s scary and it’s a great ride.”

Artists for Artists partner and producer John Ryan Jr. described the project as part of a long tradition of comedic pairings tackling classic monsters. “First it was Abbott and Costello, then Pryor and Wilder. Kenan and Kel,” Ryan said. “Think ‘Shaun of the Dead’ meets ‘Scooby-Doo.’”

Thompson and Mitchell will produce alongside Ryan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Carter Swan. Swan, a former senior producer at PlayStation Productions, has worked on film and television adaptations including “The Last of Us,” “Uncharted” and “Gran Turismo,” and is currently producing Zach Cregger’s “Resident Evil” reboot. Executive producers include Will Hariton, Azim Spicer and Monica Weber. Range Media Partners is handling sales.

Additional cast announcements will be made at a later date.

Artists for Artists was founded by Thompson and Ryan with a mission to give creators greater ownership and control over their work. The company’s recent projects include Prime Video’s “Good Sports” with Kevin Hart and Thompson, and Paramount+’s “Good Burger 2,” which became the platform’s most-watched domestic original film launch. The studio also has a remake of “Sleepaway Camp” and “Macho Man,” a biopic about wrestling legend Randy Savage, in development.

Thompson and Mitchell first met as teenagers while cast members on Nickelodeon’s sketch series “All That.” They rose to fame in the late 1990s with their spinoff sitcom Kenan & Kel, which cemented them as one of the era’s most recognizable comedy duos. The pair also starred together in the cult-classic comedy “Good Burger,” based on their popular “All That” sketch, and later reunited for the sequel “Good Burger 2.”