Cary Elwes Pens Lengthy Tribute to Rob Reiner 2 Weeks After His Death: ‘I Can Finally Put My Grief Into Words’

Cary Elwes penned a lengthy tribute for late “The Princess Bride” director Rob Reiner two weeks after his untimely death.

In an Instagram post posted Monday, the actor, who starred as Westley in Reiner’s 1987 fantasy adventure film, shared behind-the-scenes footage from “The Princess Bride” and noted he was “finally” able to speak at length about his colleague after his passing.

“Enough time has passed that I can finally put my grief into words,” Elwes wrote in the caption. “I was 24 when I first met Rob Reiner on ‘The Princess Bride.’ And from that very first meeting I fell in love with him. I was already a fan of his work so meeting him in person was a dream come true. As we began spending more time together I knew this was someone I wanted in my life. I also knew that by casting me as Westley he was giving me the keys to the castle.”

Later on in his tribute, Elwes noted that his time making the beloved film was “beyond great,” adding, “I can’t remember a single day without laughter. The movie is about love, loyalty and sacrifice. Things that Rob held dear. Which is among the many reasons he was the perfect person to direct it.”

As Elwes went on, the actor applauded Reiner’s compassion and love for his family, noting the famed filmmaker “wore his heart on his sleeve.”

He continued: “This was a man who felt deeply. Whose heart was filled with love and compassion. He wasn’t impressed by how much money you had or if you had a privileged upbringing. He just wanted to know if you were a ‘good guy.’ He always tried to find the best in people. And if that person had problems he felt bad for them. He loved his family and friends immensely.”

Elwes also took a moment to pay tribute to Reiner’s wife Michele, who was found stabbed to death alongside the director earlier this month.

“Besides being a gifted photographer she was an incredibly loving, intelligent person,” he noted. “Deeply passionate about her family and about lifting others up. To say that they were a great team would be an understatement. Their only interest in fame was that it allowed them to shine a light on causes they believed in, especially helping those who were marginalized. In a town where many talk the talk, they truly walked it.”

Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14. Days later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that their manner of death was homicide.

The Reiners’ son Nick, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the wake of their deaths. His charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole — however, the decision regarding the death penalty is still pending, per Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Nick’s attorney, Alan Jackson, has said that “there are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case.” Multiple media reports have stated that Nick had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that his medication had changed before the death of his parents. He is currently being held without bail pending his arraignment, which is set for Jan. 7.

In the immediate aftermath of the Reiner tragedy, Elwes simply wrote on Instagram “no words…”

Read Elwes’ full tribute above.