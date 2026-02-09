Catherine O’Hara’s Cause of Death Revealed as Pulmonary Embolism

Catherine O’Hara’s death was caused by a pulmonary embolism, with an underlying diagnosis of rectal cancer, according to reports.

The comedy icon and “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner died at the age of 71 in Los Angeles on Jan. 30. Previously, O’Hara’s talent agency told TheWrap she died “following a brief illness.”

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine O’Hara,”Creative Artists Agency (CAA) said in a statement at the time. Her death certificate further states the star was cremated and that her husband Robert “Bo” Welch has her remains, per TMZ.

O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Canada’s popular cities of Toronto and Ontario. The longtime actress began her career in sketch and improvisational comedy with “Second City Television,” during which she performed alongside Eugene Levy and earned a Primetime Emmy Award. She also reeled in four Emmy nominations for her writing on the show.

By the ’80s, O’Hara landed roles in “After Hours,” “Heartburn” and Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” in 1988. She went on to nab Hollywood blockbusters including her role in “Home Alone” and its spinoff “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Most recently, fans saw O’Hara reprise her role as Delia Deetz in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” appear in Season 2 of “The Last of Us” and star in the multiple award-winning series, “The Studio.”

During her career, O’Hara collaborated with Christopher Guest and Levy on four mockumentary films: “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “For Your Consideration.” Her performance in the latter won her the 2007 National Board of Review Award for supporting actress. Throughout her career, O’Hara made several guest appearances on popular shows, including “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Six Feet Under.” She also earned Primetime Emmy, Satellite and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her role in HBO’s “Temple Grandin.”

O’Hara is survived by her husband and sons Matthew and Luke, along with siblings Michael O’Hara, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Maureen Jolley, Marcus O‘Hara, Tom O’Hara and Patricia Wallice.



